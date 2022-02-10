Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CEO Sells $1,659,500.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MUR opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

