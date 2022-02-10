Murray Stahl Buys 73,242 Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) CEO Murray Stahl bought 73,242 shares of RENN Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $145,019.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Murray Stahl bought 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Murray Stahl bought 818 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619.64.

On Monday, January 31st, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451.25.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,532.25.

On Monday, January 24th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545.75.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Murray Stahl purchased 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707.75.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Murray Stahl bought 675 shares of RENN Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707.75.

RENN Fund stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 1,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new stake in RENN Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

