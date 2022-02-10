Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $124.96. Approximately 837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.18.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

