National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in National Grid by 1,322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.15) to GBX 1,105 ($14.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

