Natixis Cuts Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Natixis decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,431 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,162 shares of company stock worth $7,813,104. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $315.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.77. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

