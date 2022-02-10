Natixis Has $4.84 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 119.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

