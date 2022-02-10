Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Natixis trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $159.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

