Natixis Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. Natixis owned 0.09% of SunPower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $17.16 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

