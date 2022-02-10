Natixis Makes New Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Natixis acquired a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. Natixis owned 0.06% of Stericycle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

