Natixis Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Natixis acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

