Natixis Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,543 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 769.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.96. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

