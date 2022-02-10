NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NWG stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

