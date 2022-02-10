NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($4.06).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NWG stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 253.50 ($3.43). 13,658,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,314,889. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.91. The stock has a market cap of £28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 167.35 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

