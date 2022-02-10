Needham & Company LLC Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $143.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average is $137.58. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.