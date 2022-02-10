Needham & Company LLC Raises STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $263.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $254.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

STERIS stock opened at $237.35 on Thursday. STERIS has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.71 and its 200 day moving average is $224.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

