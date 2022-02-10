NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $93.91

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.91 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 67.55 ($0.91). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.97), with a volume of 296,584 shares.

The company has a market cap of £15.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.89.

NetScientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

