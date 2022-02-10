NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $93.91

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.91 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 67.55 ($0.91). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.97), with a volume of 296,584 shares.
The company has a market cap of £15.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.89.
NetScientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)
Featured Stories
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
Receive News & Ratings for NetScientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.