Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 26,459 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $53,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 593.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $244.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.