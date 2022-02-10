Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $60.68 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $60,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

TSLA opened at $932.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $935.97 billion, a PE ratio of 190.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,001.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $906.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,265,404 shares of company stock worth $3,305,230,075 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

