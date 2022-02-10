Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,467,142 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,467,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,398,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of United Microelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on UMC shares. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

