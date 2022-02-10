Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $55,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,260 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after purchasing an additional 817,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

