Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,568 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.30% of Signature Bank worth $49,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $340.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $205.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.47 and its 200 day moving average is $296.61.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.54.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

