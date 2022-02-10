Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $66,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

