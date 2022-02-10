Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TELUS worth $52,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TELUS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.