Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider David W. Boyer Sells 240 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider David W. Boyer sold 240 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $19,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $81.10 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

