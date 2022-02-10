New BitShares Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.85 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $34.11 million and $3.85 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.32 or 0.07090222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.90 or 1.00195106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006529 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

