New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Issues Earnings Results

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.