Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.26

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.26 and last traded at $176.04, with a volume of 4417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,552 shares of company stock valued at $83,946,626 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.