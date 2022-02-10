NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.21. Approximately 247,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 261,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

NEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of NextSource Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.03. The company has a market cap of C$416.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.75.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

