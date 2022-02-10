NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

