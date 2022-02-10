NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.80. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 77,571 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF)
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.