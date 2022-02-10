Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NSR traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.77. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$520.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

