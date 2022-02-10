NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.75 ($46.84).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($57.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €31.68 ($36.41) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €31.24 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($56.74). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.