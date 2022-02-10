NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.75 ($46.84).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($57.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €31.68 ($36.41) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €31.24 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($56.74). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.