Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

Northern Trust stock opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

