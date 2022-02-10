Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NPI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.02.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$36.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 94.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.53. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$50.19.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

