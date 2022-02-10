Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

NPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.11. 669,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,086. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.49. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.