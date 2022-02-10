Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.500-$25.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.20 billion-$36.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.03 billion.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,831. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $288.08 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

