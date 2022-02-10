Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Northwest Natural worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE NWN opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.