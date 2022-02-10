NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.21

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 78374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.