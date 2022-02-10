Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 123,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,306,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 173,430 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

