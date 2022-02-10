NOV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

