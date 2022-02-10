NSI Retail Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

