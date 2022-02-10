Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.91

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.91 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 89713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.
NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.
The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41.
Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.