Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.91

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.91 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 89713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Nutrien by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 329.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Nutrien by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after purchasing an additional 845,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.