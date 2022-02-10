Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,550. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ocado Group traded as low as GBX 1,264.07 ($17.09) and last traded at GBX 1,282 ($17.34), with a volume of 666534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,407 ($19.03).

OCDO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,990 ($26.91) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,361.67 ($31.94).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,552.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,721.83.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.