OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.01.

OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,074. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

