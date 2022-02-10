OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €35.75 ($41.09) and last traded at €35.55 ($40.86). Approximately 9,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.75 ($39.94).
The firm has a market capitalization of $617.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of €35.51 and a 200-day moving average of €37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52.
OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.