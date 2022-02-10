OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $172,000 in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Sunworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 45.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 64.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after buying an additional 879,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $64.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.