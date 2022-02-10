OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRZN. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 600.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,005,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 862,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at $7,275,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZN opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

