OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:DSEP opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.77. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

