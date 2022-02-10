Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.71

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 30681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,594,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

