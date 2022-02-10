Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,413,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,601,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,110. The firm has a market cap of $403.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

